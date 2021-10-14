Synchrony and Fiserv expand strategic partnership with payment options via Clover
Oct. 14, 2021 8:57 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV), SYFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) announced an expanded strategic partnership with Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) wherein small businesses will now be able to access the former's products and services.
- It will also accept private label credit card payments via the Clover point-of-sale and business management platform from Fiserv, accelerating growth for small businesses and offering more flexibility and choice in how consumers make purchases.
- The availability of Synchrony's capabilities and products via the Clover App Market will help Synchrony's merchants attract more customers and drive more revenue through a broad suite of financing products.
- Companies like Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers plan to use a combination of Synchrony and the Clover platform to serve the customers they already have as well as attract new ones.