Synchrony and Fiserv expand strategic partnership with payment options via Clover

Oct. 14, 2021

a woman holding and choosing credit card to use

Farknot_Architect/iStock via Getty Images

  • Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) announced an expanded strategic partnership with Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) wherein small businesses will now be able to access the former's products and services.
  • It will also accept private label credit card payments via the Clover point-of-sale and business management platform from Fiserv, accelerating growth for small businesses and offering more flexibility and choice in how consumers make purchases.
  • The availability of Synchrony's capabilities and products via the Clover App Market will help Synchrony's merchants attract more customers and drive more revenue through a broad suite of financing products.
  • Companies like Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers plan to use a combination of Synchrony and the Clover platform to serve the customers they already have as well as attract new ones.
