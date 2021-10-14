Lionsgate to distribute Redbox originals, video-on-demand content
Oct. 14, 2021 9:13 AM ETLions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A), LGF.BBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) signed an agreement to distribute Redbox Entertainment titles across home entertainment windows in addition to subscription video on demand (SVOD) licensing for select titles under the Redbox Entertainment brand.
- The company said, using nearly 20 years of movie performance data, Redbox Entertainment is positioned to identify titles and talent that will resonate with consumers.
- Redbox expects to release 36 original movies annually.
- The two companies are also collaborating on an agreement to license films and television series from Lionsgate’s 17,000-title library to Redbox‘s ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) and Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) services.
- Redbox has scaled its AVOD streaming service to include thousands of popular films and television series in the past year while also growing to more than 100 FAST Channels available on its streaming app, with plans to add more in the coming months.