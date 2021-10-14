Helbiz gains on NFL partnership to broadcast content in Italy
Oct. 14, 2021 9:13 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: SA News Team
- Helbiz (HLBZ -3.8%) shares soar after the company announces an agreement between Helbiz Media and the National Football League to broadcast NFL content on the Helbiz Live platform throughout Italy.
- Based on the agreement, the Helbiz Live lineup will include content from the NFL and will add a flagship property to its offering while providing all Helbiz Live subscribers access to NFL content such as NFL GameDay, Peyton’s Places, NFL Films Presents.
- "We are thrilled to work with the NFL to offer first-class content to our Helbiz Live customers," said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz Media.
- Shares are up 18.56% pre-market.
- Helbiz has fallen about 280% since it generated meme interest following a streaming deal with Amazon.