omniQ wins ~$1.8M purchase order from major IT supply chain provider
Oct. 14, 2021 9:13 AM ETOMNIQ Corp. (OMQS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- omniQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) has received a ~$1.8M purchase order from a Fortune 500 IT supply chain provider to provide IoT-based contactless data collection solution.
- The purchase order relates to the implementation of Zebra data collection hardware that will help complete the customer's move from WM to Android. The order includes rugged mobile computers (IoT) to be used in conducting automation of processes, digital monitoring and control and efficiencies throughout the supply chain level.
- OMNIQ's suite of supply chain mobility solutions, which includes rugged handheld mobile computers, 2D Scanners and barcode printers, enable quick data collection, tracking and processing for corporate operations. These devices provide a more 'contactless' approach to the customer's retail and logistics operations and will be integrated with the corporate automated services.