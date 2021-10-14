Compass Diversified offloads Advanced Circuits to Tempo Automation
Oct. 14, 2021 9:13 AM ETCompass Diversified (CODI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) entered into a definitive agreement to sell its majority owned subsidiary, Compass AC, parent company of Advanced Circuits, to leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, Tempo Automation.
- Under agreement terms, CODI and the other selling shareholders will receive consideration in the amount of $310M comprising of $240M in cash and $70M in Tempo common stock.
- CODI and the other selling shareholders may receive $30M in additional Tempo common stock within five years.
- The company expects proceeds will be used to repay all or a portion of outstanding revolver borrowings and for general corporate purposes.
- Related to the agreement, Tempo Automation has announced its entry into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with SPAC, ACE Convergence Acquisition.
- On transaction closure, expected in 1Q22, the combined operating entity will be renamed "Tempo Automation" and shares are seen trading on Nasdaq under the symbol, "TMPO".
- "Leveraging design and development capabilities, PCB production and assembly and breakthrough, software-automated PCBA manufacturing, the unique combination of products and services offers significant potential for customer acquisition and entrance into new vertical markets," CEO Elias Sabo commented.