Compass Diversified offloads Advanced Circuits to Tempo Automation

Oct. 14, 2021 9:13 AM ETCompass Diversified (CODI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) entered into a definitive agreement to sell its majority owned subsidiary, Compass AC, parent company of Advanced Circuits, to leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, Tempo Automation.
  • Under agreement terms, CODI and the other selling shareholders will receive consideration in the amount of $310M comprising of $240M in cash and $70M in Tempo common stock.
  • CODI and the other selling shareholders may receive $30M in additional Tempo common stock within five years.
  • The company expects proceeds will be used to repay all or a portion of outstanding revolver borrowings and for general corporate purposes.
  • Related to the agreement, Tempo Automation has announced its entry into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with SPAC, ACE Convergence Acquisition.
  • On transaction closure, expected in 1Q22, the combined operating entity will be renamed "Tempo Automation" and shares are seen trading on Nasdaq under the symbol, "TMPO".
  • "Leveraging design and development capabilities, PCB production and assembly and breakthrough, software-automated PCBA manufacturing, the unique combination of products and services offers significant potential for customer acquisition and entrance into new vertical markets," CEO Elias Sabo commented.
