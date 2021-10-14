Avis Budget falls sharply after Morgan Stanley says it is too early to make the bull case
Oct. 14, 2021 9:14 AM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Morgan Stanley says it is too early to make the mega-fleet bull case on Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) as it downgrades the stock to an Underweight rating and assigns a lowly price target of $110.
- Analyst Billy Kovanis: "Strong travel demand + cost cutting + pricing power, but we question the durability of the tailwinds that the rental car industry has enjoyed."
- Of note, MS has a bull case price target on CAR of $220 and a bear case PT of $60 with wildcards in play.
- Shares of Avis Budget Group (CAR) are down 4.52% premarket to $143.08.
- Avis Budget Group (CAR) is scheduled to report earnings on November 1. See the consensus estimates.