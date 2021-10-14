Avis Budget falls sharply after Morgan Stanley says it is too early to make the bull case

Oct. 14, 2021 9:14 AM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Avis Budget Group Reports Earnings As Revenue Plunges

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Morgan Stanley says it is too early to make the mega-fleet bull case on Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) as it downgrades the stock to an Underweight rating and assigns a lowly price target of $110.
  • Analyst Billy Kovanis: "Strong travel demand + cost cutting + pricing power, but we question the durability of the tailwinds that the rental car industry has enjoyed."
  • Of note, MS has a bull case price target on CAR of $220 and a bear case PT of $60 with wildcards in play.
  • Shares of Avis Budget Group (CAR) are down 4.52% premarket to $143.08.
  • Avis Budget Group (CAR) is scheduled to report earnings on November 1. See the consensus estimates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.