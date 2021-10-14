STMicroelectronics, Sierra Wireless team up to accelerate IoT solutions deployment
Oct. 14, 2021
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) collaborate to simplify and expedite connected IoT solutions deployment.
- The agreement helps solution developers tackle the diverse challenges of creating and deploying IoT solutions, including device design and development, enrollment with a cellular network, and connection to cloud services, enabling a quicker time-to-market.
- “This collaboration with STMicroelectronics delivers customers a ready-to-use solution to solve the IoT deployment challenges they face, from provisioning custom hardware to configuring and connecting turnkey modules as quickly as they need,” said Jim Ryan, SVP of Partnerships, Marketing, and IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless.