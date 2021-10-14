Latin American-focused SPAC Rose Hill Acquisition announces pricing of $125M IPO
Oct. 14, 2021 9:37 AM ETRose Hill Acquisition Corporation Units (ROSEU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rose Hill Acquisition (ROSEU) as priced its IPO of 12.5M units at a price of $10.00/unit which will be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol "ROSEU" beginning on Oct. 14, 2021.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50/share.
- Underwriters granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
- Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "ROSE" and "ROSEW," respectively.