Tristar Acquisition prices IPO of 20M shares at $10
Oct. 14, 2021 9:53 AM ETTri-S Security Corp. (TRIS-OLD), CABOTRIS.U, TRIS, TRIS.WSBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tristar Acquisition has priced of its initial public offering of 20M shares at $10.00/share.
- Trading commences today on NYSE under the ticker (TRIS.U)
- Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
- Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
- The Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (OTC:TRIS-OLD) and (TRIS.WS) respectively.
- Underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M common shares.
- Additionally, Cable One (CABO) will be a strategic investor, and has agreed to purchase 9.9% of the units in the offering