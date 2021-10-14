Tristar Acquisition prices IPO of 20M shares at $10

  • Tristar Acquisition has priced of its initial public offering of 20M shares at $10.00/share.
  • Trading commences today on NYSE under the ticker (TRIS.U)
  • Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
  • The Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (OTC:TRIS-OLD) and (TRIS.WS) respectively.
  • Underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M common shares.
  • Additionally, Cable One (CABO) will be a strategic investor, and has agreed to purchase 9.9% of the units in the offering
