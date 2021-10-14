LeBron James' The SpringHill Company valued at $725M by Nike, others
- LeBron James and CEO Maverick Carter have made a deal with a consortium led by RedBird Capital partners to sell a "significant" minority stake in their entertainment firm The SpringHill Company at a valuation of $725M. Participants include Nike (NKE +0.5%), Epic Games, and Boston Red owner Fenway Sports Group.
- Sources say that the RedBird-led group will hold nearly half the company known for backing the Warner Bros. film "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and producing a number of documentaries, shows, and podcasts including HBO's "The Shop." James and Carter will retain a majority stake.
- The capital raise will allow SpringHill to create more of its own content, invest in its intellectual property and potentially acquire production companies or other businesses, commented Carter. He expects the company to surpass $100M in revenue in the next year after generating $60M in sales over the past 12 months.
- The participants of the deal already have relationships with James. Nike signed the athlete to a 7-year, $90M deal when he was 18 and the NBA star has appeared in Epic's popular game "Fortnite." James and Carter are also minority shareholders in Fenway Sports Group. Carter says that Nike will help SpringHill complete fashion and commerce licensing deals while Epic plans to create new in-game experiences using the company's brands.
- In June, Carter gave an interview on CNBC in which he said that he modeled SpringHill after Disney.