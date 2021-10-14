Majic Wheels to acquire majority stake in India-based cryptocurrency exchange PCEX
Oct. 14, 2021 9:58 AM ETMajic Wheels Corp. (MJWL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Majic Wheels (OTCPK:MJWL +6.1%), through its unit CGCX, signed a letter of intent to acquire a majority interest in cryptocurrency exchange & trading platform PCEX.
- The company said, PCEX, launched by Panaesha Capital, is the first crypto broker in India to introduce the B2B Franchise Model in the cryptocurrency market.
- PCEX has created a network of 250+ franchises and 40+ satellite offices in India.
- “The combination of Majic’s CGCX expertise and PCEX novel approach and scalable model will further Majic’s ambition to firmly establish itself as a Fintech & Technology leader in India.” said Majic Wheels CEO David Chong.