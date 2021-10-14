BankFirst agrees to acquire Citizens Bank of Fayette
Oct. 14, 2021 10:01 AM ETBankFirst Capital Corporation (BFCC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BankFirst Capital (OTCQX:BFCC) has agreed to acquire Citizens Bank of Fayette in Fayette, Alabama for an undisclosed sum.
- The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies and is set to close by end-2021. Once complete, BankFirst will have gained 32 offices in Alabama and Mississippi along with over $2B worth of assets.
- Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BankFirst, said that the deal "furthers our vision of partnering with other community banks that have strong core deposit funding and a tradition of relationship building, customer service, and community involvement. We are eager to further expand our community banking model in the State of Alabama by operating two locations in Fayette and look forward to working with the employees and customers who call the Fayette area home."
- Robert Mills, President and CEO of Citizens Bank, commented, "Together, the combined company will provide an expanded offering of products, services and resources, and we believe will be better able to serve the needs of our customers and the Fayette community as a whole."
- Mills will remain with BankFirst following the merger, serving as Fayette Regional Executive.