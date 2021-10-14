KeyBanc boosts AT&T to Sector Weight, noting year of improvement, safe dividend

  • A year after downgrading AT&T (T +1.1%), KeyBanc Capital Markets has taken off the Sell sign and upgraded to Sector Weight following a pro forma review that sees some positive changes.
  • It's "more difficult to justify further downside from current levels," analyst Brandon Nispel writes, considering the business is simpler with less leverage, and it's trading at a discount to peers now.
  • Since the downgrade, AT&T has transitioned to new management; sold DirecTV; announced the split from WarnerMedia and corresponding dividend cut; and bought more than $23 billion in spectrum, setting targets to build an incremental 15 million fiber homes by 2025.
  • And while KeyBanc still thinks AT&T is the third-place wireless carrier, service revenue growth has improved there and metrics like postpaid phone net adds are coming in better than expected.
  • The pro forma look "still is not that attractive," KeyBanc says. Pro forma EBITDA in 2023 - ex-DirecTV and WarnerMedia, a business driven by Mobility, Broadband and Wireline - is seen at $42.7 billion, with free cash flow of $16.6 billion.
  • It believes AT&T's guidance for 2023 free cash flow of $20 billion is "unachievable," but notes even at $16 billion in levered FCF, the company can support a dividend of $8 billion-plus even if it misses its payout ratio target of 40-43% of free cash flow.
  • The stock is "inexpensive" but AT&T still seems like a value trap, and it has concerns (and Sector Weight ratings) on all three wireless leaders, saying "the competitive advantage goes to Cable until proven otherwise."
  • KeyBanc doesn't have a price target but draws out a Bull case at $32/share and a Bear case at $17.
  • This week, Barclays trimmed its price target for AT&T to $30, a target that now implies about 17% upside.
