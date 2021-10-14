Hasbro and Mattel rally after UBS says toy supplies may be just fine this holiday season
Oct. 14, 2021 10:08 AM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT), HASBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- UBS is in with a timely defense of toy stocks as dire media attention lasers in on the supply chain disruption and the prospect of a bah humbug holiday season for toy supplies.
- Analyst Arpine Kochartyan and team keep Buy ratings on Hasbro (HAS +1.9%) and Mattel (MAT +1.7%) as they see several positive factors in play. First, toy demand is noted to be more resilient than anticipated. Second, toy makers are said to have made contingency plans with ports and transit lanes, including direct import. Finally, UBS channel checks show that Hasbro and Mattel have increased prices to offset higher raw material and freight costs. For Hasbo, the eOne business is expected to also cushion the bottom line.
- Looking to earnings, Hasbro has topped EPS estimates four quarters in a row, while Mattel has beat EPS estimates in five straight quarters.