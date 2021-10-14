Natural Grocers gives all hourly crew members a $1/hour raise

Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers Retail Store Exterior

Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Natural Grocers (NGVC +0.4%) announces that it gave all current hourly crew members across its 162 stores a $1.00 per hour pay increase. The raise boosts company-wide average hourly pay for full-time crew members to $18.43.
  • The grocer will also increase starting wages for new crew members in entry-level positions to a range of $14.00 – $18.00.
  • "Competitive pay, helping provide our Crew members a wage and benefits package that we believe is one of the best in the retail grocery business is the most meaningful investment we can make," commented co-president Kemper Isely.
  • Companies continue to raise wages in a bid to find and retain employees. Several major industry players, including Walgreens and CVS, promised to raise wages to $15/hr by 2022.
