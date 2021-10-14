Sintx Technologies sees Q3 revenue $0.24M, beating consensus of $0.2M

  • SINTX Technologies (SINT) has announced preliminary Q3 2021 revenue results and expectation of new Q4 2021 revenue from open orders of advanced ceramics prototypes.
  • Estimates revenue in Q3 2021 was ~$240k which is more than the revenue in each of Q1 and Q2 2021.
  • SINTX anticipates new revenue sources in Q4 with several open prototype orders we expect to fill with advanced silicon nitride for separate aerospace engine and rocket components.
  • It also continues to expand and gain momentum within the key areas of its business and looks forward to providing a business update following the release of the quarterly report on form 10-Q for Q3 2021.
