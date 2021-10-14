EnWave to buyback up to ~10.8M common shares
Oct. 14, 2021 10:33 AM ETEnWave Corporation (NWVCF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- EnWave (OTCPK:NWVCF +0.8%) said the TSX Venture Exchange conditionally approved the company's plans to buyback up to ~10.78M common shares, representing 10% of the public float as of Oct. 14, for cancellation.
- The buyback may begin on Oct. 29 and will end on Oct. 28, 2022 or an earlier date.
- The board said its shares have been trading at prices that do not reflect the underlying value of the company including its royalty portfolio, its strong financial position and the growth opportunities.
- As of Oct. 14, the company had ~110.21M shares outstanding. The company can purchase up to ~2.20M shares in any 30 day period up to the maximum of ~10.78M shares.