Dutch Bros rallies again as both Wall Street and Reddit users latch on

Oct. 14, 2021 10:37 AM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments

  • Dutch Bros (BROS +5.6%) gains for a third straight trading session as sentiment stays hot on the coffee chain stock.
  • The company has not released any news or posted a SEC filing, but the stock has seen a surge in interest this week on Reddit's WallStreetBets.
  • Since the IPO, shares of BROS have traded in a range of $32.42 to $62.00.
  • Cowen analyst Andrew Charles' bullish take on the stock: "We view BROS as a compounder amid a scarcity of smid cap growth restaurant stocks. Our confidence in 4,000 ultimate U.S. stores is driven by improving cash/cash ROI as the brand scales, a unique dynamic in the industry. We believe long term comp upside can be achieved by the first inning of a digitally-native loyalty program that we expect to ultimately facilitate 1:1 marketing & mobile ordering."
  • Eight out of nine firms covering BROS have a Buy-equivalent rating or higher on it.
