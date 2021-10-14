Petros Pharmaceuticals to raise ~$5.7M in stock offering

  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI +3.8%) announces direct offering of its 3,323,616 shares, priced at $1.715 per share.
  • The company has also agreed to issue equivalent number of warrants exercisable to purchase another share at $1.715 per share within the expiry of 5 years.
  • Gross proceeds to be ~$5.7M.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals intends to use the net proceeds for the expansion of its men's health platform and for working capital and general corporate purposes
  • Offering is expected to close on Oct. 18, 2021.
  • Press Release
