Petros Pharmaceuticals to raise ~$5.7M in stock offering
Oct. 14, 2021 10:37 AM ETPetros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI +3.8%) announces direct offering of its 3,323,616 shares, priced at $1.715 per share.
- The company has also agreed to issue equivalent number of warrants exercisable to purchase another share at $1.715 per share within the expiry of 5 years.
- Gross proceeds to be ~$5.7M.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals intends to use the net proceeds for the expansion of its men's health platform and for working capital and general corporate purposes
- Offering is expected to close on Oct. 18, 2021.
- Press Release