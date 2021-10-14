Five Below trades higher after Gordon Haskett says it is set up well for the holiday season
Oct. 14, 2021 10:46 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Gordon Haskett walks away from a meeting with Five Below (FIVE +1.1%) management very comfortable with the firm's Buy rating on the retailer.
- Analyst Chuck Grom says the overall tone of the meeting was very upbeat. Specifically, he points to signs that momentum in the FIVE business has continued with a favorable consumer spending backdrop and notes FIVE's ability to sidestep much of the ocean freight frenzy via shifts to multi-year contracts. Crucially, Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is said to have solid inventory positioning into the holiday season and meaningful margin levers.
- "FIVE remains one of the best growth stories in retail, with a healthy contribution of both comp and unit growth, combined with favorable prospects for EBIT margins to move higher over time," writes Grom.
- Gordon Haskett's price target on FIVE of $230 reps more than 25% upside and is aboe the average Wall Street PT of $225.95.