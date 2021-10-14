Morgan Stanley CEO: Earnings beat is fruit of long-term strategy
Oct. 14, 2021 11:47 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said Thursday that his firm's latest Street-topping earnings represent the "fruits" of a decade-long strategy, especially in its wealth-management business.
- In an interview with CNBC, Gorman added that he sees further growth over the foreseeable future as Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) leverages its scale and benefits from the continued global economic expansion.
- MS reported earlier Thursday that Q3 net income rose 37% from last year, topping analysts' expectations. The firm's revenue growth also reached 26%, driving the top-line figure to $14.75B.
- Results were fueled by its investment banking division and by its wealth management unit. The company also got a boost from its recent acquisitions of E*Trade and Eaton Vance.
- Commenting on the firm's outlook, Gorman acknowledged the company's growth rate might slow over the coming years, noting that "we're not going to compound at this level."
- However, he stressed the firm's ability to drive continued long-term growth.
- Asked about upstart rival Robinhood, Gorman said he had "a lot of respect" for the online-trading platform, noting the firm's ability to draw young investors.
- But the Morgan Stanley CEO argued that his company also had a connection with that demographic through offerings like its Solium software unit and its E*Trade platform.
- "We've sort of done the same thing, but we've done it within the Morgan Stanley platform and brand. So maybe it doesn't get that kind of recognition," said Gorman, who's also the company's chairman.
- On cryptocurrencies, Gorman reported that the firm's high-net-worth clients were beginning to add cryptos to their portfolios as part of a diversification strategy, indicating to him that the asset class "was not a fad."
- However, he sees a much higher uptake of cryptos among younger users on E*Trade vs. older investors who patronize the company's more traditional wealth-management business.
- Gorman estimated that the average crypto holder among the firm's older clientele has about 1% of their portfolio in the sector.
- MS was little changed on Thursday despite the strong earnings report. Shares ticked up fractionally to $98.65 at about 10:45 AM ET.
- MS rose steadily from March 2020 − when it traded below $30 − to August 2021. It took another slight tick-up in late September, logging a 52-week high of $105.95.
- However, shares have hovered just off that level in the past few weeks: