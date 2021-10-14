Klobuchar, Grassley, put Big Tech in sights with new Senate antitrust bill
Oct. 14, 2021 10:53 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), GOOGGOOGL, FB, AAPLBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor113 Comments
- Big Tech companies are in the sights of U.S. lawmakers, again, as Senators Amy Klobuchar and Charles Grassley are preparing a new bipartisan bill aimed at reining in some of the activities of the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG).
- The bill, co-sponsored by Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Grassley (R-Iowa), would prevent online platforms from specifically requiring companies using their sites to purchase those specific platform's goods or services. The bill would also ban the platforms from giving preferential treatment to search results that benefit their own companies.
- Klobuchar is planning to introduce the bill to the senate next week. It is meant to be companion to a measure that has already passed the House Judiciary Committee. Both houses of Congress need to pass the bills in order to become law.
- "When dominant tech companies exclude rivals & kill competition, it hurts small businesses and can increase costs for YOU," Klobuchar said on Twitter on Thursday. Klobuchar said that if passed, the measure would establish "new rules of the road" to keep large companies from tamping down on smaller competitors.
- Among companies seen as being targeted by the proposed law, Amazon (AMZN), Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) all notched mild gains on Wall Street, Thursday.
- In September, Klobuchar, and other legislators, spoke out against Apple (AAPL) following a ruling in that company's App Store case involving Fortnite developer Epic Games.