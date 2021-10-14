Badger Meter Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 14, 2021 10:53 AM ETBadger Meter, Inc. (BMI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.49M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BMI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.