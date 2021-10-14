DraftKings invests in SPAC set to merge with Vivid Seats
Oct. 14, 2021
- Horizon Acquisition Corp. (HZAC +12.1%) shares rise after DraftKings (DKNG +2.3%) announces that it will make a private placement PIPE investment in the company that is scheduled to merge with online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. DraftKings will have the option to sell its shares at a price of $9.77 per share one year after the closing of the Vivid Seats merger.
Draft Kings CEO Jason Robins: “Like DraftKings, Vivid Seats is a technology-driven company aligned very closely with our customer-centric business model. We look forward to exploring future marketing and promotional collaborations with Vivid Seats that further enhance DraftKings’ ability to offer an unmatched consumer experience.”
