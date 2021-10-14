Walgreens pares early losses to rally as management provides earnings guidance
Oct. 14, 2021 11:21 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor14 Comments
- After early losses, the shares of Walgreens Boots (WBA +4.0%) have recovered as the company management set expectations for long-term earnings growth during the Q4 FY21 earnings call.
- Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), among the top largest pharmacy retail chains in the U.S., projects its adjusted EPS to grow at 11% – 13% over the long term.
- The company anticipates expanding its health care investments in fiscal 2022, with EPS growth predicted to reach about 4% over the next three years amid accelerating growth each year.
- Earnings growth is expected to be flat in 2022, followed by mid-single-digit growth in 2023 before a mid-to-high-single digits growth in 2024 with low teens EPS growth, thereafter.
- Today, Walgreens (WBA) followed up its strong earnings report with an announcement to more than double its stake in primary care services provider, VillageMD.
