Walgreens pares early losses to rally as management provides earnings guidance

Walgreens

BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • After early losses, the shares of Walgreens Boots (WBA +4.0%) have recovered as the company management set expectations for long-term earnings growth during the Q4 FY21 earnings call.
  • Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), among the top largest pharmacy retail chains in the U.S., projects its adjusted EPS to grow at 11% – 13% over the long term.
  • The company anticipates expanding its health care investments in fiscal 2022, with EPS growth predicted to reach about 4% over the next three years amid accelerating growth each year.
  • Earnings growth is expected to be flat in 2022, followed by mid-single-digit growth in 2023 before a mid-to-high-single digits growth in 2024 with low teens EPS growth, thereafter.
  • Today, Walgreens (WBA) followed up its strong earnings report with an announcement to more than double its stake in primary care services provider, VillageMD.
  • Explore Seeking Alpha’s earnings estimates for Walgreens (WBA) to compare the company projections with the analyst forecasts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.