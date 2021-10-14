Graphic Packaging stands out in BofA's ratings refresh of the paper/packaging sector

  • Bank of America digs into the paper and packaging sector ahead of the earnings season. The firm lifts forecasts for containerboard and now assumes that $50 per ton is announced in the first portion of Q1 of 2022 and implemented in Q2. BofA recently increased paper price forecasts and lowered pulp forecasts.
  • Looking at the stocks in the sector, BofA sees higher prices in 2022 as a positive for stocks like Weyerhaeuser Company (WY +0.9%) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX +0.1%). Both of those stocks are rated Buy, along with Berry (BERY +1.0%), Crown (CCK +1.8%) and International Paper (IP +0.7%). Meanwhile, Graphic Packaging (GPK +2.3%) is slotted as top overall pick looking out 12 months and is a new addition to BofA's US 1 list.
  • The outlook is less favorable on Sonoco (SON +0.1%), which is cut to a Neutral rating to Underperform with only modest upside seen. Downward earnings pressure is seen on Ball (BLL +0.9%) which prompts a drop to a Neutral rating from Buy. "We still view Ball as high quality and are bullish on cans, but see the shares as fairly valued in the $95 range they’ve been in recent weeks and given our targeted 4.6% potential upside," updates the BofA analyst team.
  • Greif (GEF -3.7%) is also lowered to a Neutral rating from Buy given additional margin reversion that is anticipated. The price target on Sealed Air (SEE +1.3%) is cut to $68 from $72 and the PT on WestRock (WRK +0.4%) goes to $62 from $65.
