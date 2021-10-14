Voyager Digital's Steve Ehrlich sees rising competition to Ethereum, repeats $100K Bitcoin forecast

Coins of various cryptocurrencies

gopixa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Steve Ehrlich, co-founder and CEO of Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF), said Thursday that he has seen rising competition to Ethereum (ETH-USD), with cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL-USD), Algorand (ALGO-USD), Cardano (ADA-USD) and Avalanche all taking market share.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Ehrlich also repeated his prediction that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) would reach $100K before the end of the year.
  • On the Ethereum competitors, the Voyager Digital CEO reported that users are looking for a cheaper, more efficient base to use for projects like NFTs.
  • Commenting on the progress Bitcoin ETFs have made towards getting regulatory ratification, Ehrlich argued that the eventual approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF will provide a clear indication that the asset class is gaining more mainstream acceptance.
  • Ehrlich predicted that the futures ETF will represent a step toward sanctioning an ETF based on the Bitcoin spot price.
  • "We're excited about having a Bitcoin ETF even though its on the futures side, because I think it starts to show that it's being more accepted by the government," he said.
  • Overall, the Voyager Digital CEO backed the idea of increased regulation of the crypto space, calling it a "natural progression for this asset class."
  • "When you do add regulation, and thoughtful regulation, to the ecosystem, it's going to spur adoption," he said.
  • Looking at the price action in Ethereum (ETH-USD) over the past year, the crypto has jumped about 860% in that time span. This has outstripped the gains posted in Cardano (ADA-USD), which has shown an advance of 455%.
  • Still, to Ehrlich's point, Ethereum's rally has paled in comparison to Algorand (ALGO-USD) and Solana (SOL-USD). They have shown gains of nearly 2,000% and more than 6,000%, respectively:

