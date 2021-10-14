What's in store for Prologis this Earnings Season?

Oct. 14, 2021 11:53 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15th, before market open.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.03 (+13.91% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+4.99% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects Occupancy estimate of 96.6%.
  • Over the last 1 year, PLD has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
  • PLD reported Q2 core FFO of $1.01 vs. $1.11 in the year-ago quarter; had no net promote income, while Q2 2020 had $0.23 of net promote income.
  • Q2 same-store cash NOI was 5.8% with U.S. at 5.6% and international at 6.6%, cash rent change +15.5%; net effective rent change +31.5%.
  • Q2 average occupancy of 96.0% increased 60 bps from Q1; 97.2% was leased as of June 30, 2021.
  • Retention rate during the quarter was 70.8%, in line with its strategy to deliver high rent change.
  • Given its solid Q2 2021 results, Prologis has boosted its annual guidance for 2021. The company raised the core FFO guidance to $4.04-4.08 per share (the consensus was $4.01) from the previous range of $3.96-4.02.
  • YTD the company's shares have gained more than 34.4% in value.
  • The SA Quant rating on PLD is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
  • A recent bullish article by SA contributor Obsidian Limited, Prologis: An Industrial Powerhouse Priced To Perfection.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.