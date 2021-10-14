What's in store for Prologis this Earnings Season?
Oct. 14, 2021 11:53 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.03 (+13.91% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+4.99% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Occupancy estimate of 96.6%.
- Over the last 1 year, PLD has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
- PLD reported Q2 core FFO of $1.01 vs. $1.11 in the year-ago quarter; had no net promote income, while Q2 2020 had $0.23 of net promote income.
- Q2 same-store cash NOI was 5.8% with U.S. at 5.6% and international at 6.6%, cash rent change +15.5%; net effective rent change +31.5%.
- Q2 average occupancy of 96.0% increased 60 bps from Q1; 97.2% was leased as of June 30, 2021.
- Retention rate during the quarter was 70.8%, in line with its strategy to deliver high rent change.
- Given its solid Q2 2021 results, Prologis has boosted its annual guidance for 2021. The company raised the core FFO guidance to $4.04-4.08 per share (the consensus was $4.01) from the previous range of $3.96-4.02.
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 34.4% in value.
- The SA Quant rating on PLD is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- A recent bullish article by SA contributor Obsidian Limited, Prologis: An Industrial Powerhouse Priced To Perfection.