Can Truist Financial maintain earnings beat run in Q3?
Oct. 14, 2021 12:11 PM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+23.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.53B (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TFC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analysts expect recovery of credit losses estimate $21.8M; Net interest margin estimate 2.84%; Net charge-offs estimate $186.4M; and Common equity Tier 1 ratio estimate 10.2%.
- Total deposits estimate $398.94B; Net interest income estimate $3.25B; and non-interest income estimate $2.28B according to analysts estimates.
- The company's stock rose +2.63% on July 15 when it reported Q2 results beating analysts estimates.
- The company's Q2 earnings rise from Q1, were helped by a loan loss provision benefit and strong fee income, with record insurance commissions, wealth management income, card and payment-related fees, and commercial real estate-related income.
- In August the company announced leadership changes under which President and COO William Rogers Jr. would take over as CEO in September, succeeding Kelly King who would transition to the role of Executive Chairman.
- The same month the company also announced that it was acquiring Service Finance for $2B to expand its point-of-sale lending business.