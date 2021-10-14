Prince William goes negative on space tourism and billionaire blastoffs
Oct. 14, 2021 12:11 PM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR), SPCE, BORGNSPACEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor44 Comments
- Prince William made negative comments on space tourism just a day after Blue Origin (BORGN) sent actor William Shatner into space in a high-profile launch.
- "We’ve seen everyone trying to get space tourism going... we need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," he stated to the BBC.
- The second in line to the British monarchy also said that there is a fundamental question related to the carbon footprint of space tourism trips.
- Earlier this year, Prince William called space tourism flights joyrides for the wealthy, but so far there has not been a huge amount of pushback against private companies funding their space ambitions.
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE -0.4%) is the space tourism pure play stock, while Astra Space (ASTR +4.7%) could benefit if the industry takes off. SpaceX (SPACE) is accepting paying customers for jaunts to the International Space Station, but tourism is not its primary focus.
- Google search trends for Blue Origin took off yesterday after William Shatner became the oldest person ever to go to space.