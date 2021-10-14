Fundstrat's Tom Lee: Tech is still very reasonably priced at these levels
Oct. 14, 2021 12:21 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Thomas Lee, managing partner and the head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, said Thursday that technology stocks are "still very reasonably priced" at current levels because earnings production supports the high stock prices that large tech firms demand.
- "I just don't think technology stocks are that demanding right now," he told CNBC.
- Commenting on the economy in general, Lee argued that the global economy is starting to work through the supply chain issues that have stymied growth recently.
- "There are signs that we are at the beginning of the end of clearing out the supply chain glitches," he said.
- Specifically, Lee pointed to the opening of ports for 24-hour operations, which he called "a great first step."
- On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a deal to move the Port of Los Angeles to 24/7 operations. This was part of an overall push to clear up bottlenecks in the supply chain.
- As to what demand will look like once the global economy gets back to normal, Lee suggested that the exact dynamics were still unclear.
- "We don't know what the post-pandemic world looks like," he acknowledged.
- While Lee remains bullish on Big Tech, the group still faces headwinds from potential regulatory risk. On Thursday, influential senators revealed that they are preparing a bipartisan antitrust bill aimed at the country's biggest technology firms.