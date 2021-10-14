Charles Schwab Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Oct. 14, 2021 12:20 PM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+58.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.51B (+84.1% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects daily average trades estimate of 5.78M; total client assets estimate of $7.73T; while total active brokerage accounts estimate of 32.8M and new retail brokerage accounts estimate of 1.38M.
  • Over the last 2 years, SCHW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • SCHW reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.70, just shy of the $0.71 consensus and down from $0.84 in Q1 2021 and up from $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Trading revenue of $955M slips from $1.22B in Q1 and increased from $193M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Daily trade volume averaged 6.0M — "a 28% slowdown on the heels of the record first quarter, yet a still-impressive 4% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020, when we included TD Ameritrade for the first time," said CEO Walt Bettinger.
  • Q2 adjusted pretax profit was 44.8% vs. 47.4% in Q1 and 40.0% in Q2 2020.
  • 1.7M new brokerage accounts were opened in Q2, marking SCHW's third straight quarter with new accounts exceeding 1M, when excluding M&A activity.
  • Schwab reported 17% growth in August core net new assets
  • YTD the company's shares have gained more than 43.8% in value.
  • The SA Quant rating on SCHW is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
  • A recent bullish article by SA contributor Beersheba Research, Charles Schwab: Multiple Growth Drivers Make It An Attractive Long-Term Compounder.
