Charles Schwab Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Oct. 14, 2021 12:20 PM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+58.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.51B (+84.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects daily average trades estimate of 5.78M; total client assets estimate of $7.73T; while total active brokerage accounts estimate of 32.8M and new retail brokerage accounts estimate of 1.38M.
- Over the last 2 years, SCHW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- SCHW reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.70, just shy of the $0.71 consensus and down from $0.84 in Q1 2021 and up from $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.
- Trading revenue of $955M slips from $1.22B in Q1 and increased from $193M in the year-ago quarter.
- Daily trade volume averaged 6.0M — "a 28% slowdown on the heels of the record first quarter, yet a still-impressive 4% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020, when we included TD Ameritrade for the first time," said CEO Walt Bettinger.
- Q2 adjusted pretax profit was 44.8% vs. 47.4% in Q1 and 40.0% in Q2 2020.
- 1.7M new brokerage accounts were opened in Q2, marking SCHW's third straight quarter with new accounts exceeding 1M, when excluding M&A activity.
- Schwab reported 17% growth in August core net new assets
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 43.8% in value.
- The SA Quant rating on SCHW is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
