Will PNC Financial Q3 earnings bring positive surprise?
Oct. 14, 2021 12:50 PM ETThe PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)MSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 15th, before market open.
- Banks have started reporting their Q3 results from Wednesday, and according to analysts they're likely to benefit from another quarter of loan loss reserve releases and increased stock buybacks as loan growth remains tepid.
- Earlier in the day Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) Q3 earnings climb was helped by acquisitions and investment banking.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.64 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.05B (+17.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PNC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Analysts expects loans estimate $292.40B; Net interest income estimate $2.80B; Non-interest income estimate $2.07B; and non-interest expenses estimate $3.19B.
- Recovery of credit losses estimate $195.7M; Efficiency ratio estimate 66%; Net charge-offs estimate $167.2M; and return on average assets estimate 1.08%, according to analysts.
- Analysts also expect return on average equity estimate 11.3%; Tier 1 Basel III ratio estimate 9.73%; and effective tax rate estimate 16.9%.
- The company's stock declined by -0.50% on July 14 after it reported Q2 results.
- The company's Q2 results were helped by its acquisition of BBVA USA on June 1, 2021 and the divestment of its 22.4% equity stake in BlackRock.
- Some notable news from Q3 include: U.S. bank regulators to jointly modernize rules for low-income lending; and in August PNC Bank announced minimum pay rate increase to $18/hour.