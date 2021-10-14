Cian files for $100M IPO
Oct. 14, 2021 1:18 PM ETCian PLC (CIAN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cian (CIAN) filed with the SEC to raise up to $100M in an initial public offering (IPO).
- The company plans to offer American Depositary Shares (ADSs), with each ADS representing one ordinary share. Concurrent with the offering, certain existing shareholders of Cian are selling some ADSs.
- Cian seeks to list its ADSs on the NYSE under the symbol "CIAN." It also plans to apply for the approval of the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) in relation to the listing and admission of the ADSs on MOEX under the symbol "CIAN."
- Founded in 2001, Cian operates an online platform for real estate services in Russia. The Larnaca, Cyprus-based company booked $69M in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021. It had ~2.1M listings available through its platform as of 1H21.