BMW CEO: We are ready for any potential ICE ban
Oct. 14, 2021 1:37 PM ETBayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY)GM, VWAGYBy: SA News Team28 Comments
- BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY +0.6%) CEO Oliver Zipse says that the company is ready for a potential ban on internal combustion engines from 2030 onwards.
- "We will be ICE-ban ready. If a region, a city, a country gets the idea of banning ICEs, we have an offering," said Zipse at a conference in Germany. "The BMW Group is not worried about this. Whether it's a good idea is another question... but we will have an offering."
- Unlike automakers General Motors (GM -0.2%) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +1.7%), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) hasn't set a goal yet for ending traditional car sales. GM and Volkswagen have pledged to end all combustion engine vehicle sales by 2035, in-line with the European Union's proposed timeline.