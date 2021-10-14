BMW CEO: We are ready for any potential ICE ban

BMW

vesilvio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY +0.6%) CEO Oliver Zipse says that the company is ready for a potential ban on internal combustion engines from 2030 onwards.
  • "We will be ICE-ban ready. If a region, a city, a country gets the idea of banning ICEs, we have an offering," said Zipse at a conference in Germany. "The BMW Group is not worried about this. Whether it's a good idea is another question... but we will have an offering."
  • Unlike automakers General Motors (GM -0.2%) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +1.7%), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) hasn't set a goal yet for ending traditional car sales. GM and Volkswagen have pledged to end all combustion engine vehicle sales by 2035, in-line with the European Union's proposed timeline.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.