Abbott recalls Alinity COVID-19 lab tests over risk of false positives
Oct. 14, 2021 2:48 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is recalling two COVID-19 diagnostics tests due to the risk of false-positive results.
- The product recall is applicable for Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP Kits and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kits distributed from May 13, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021.
Both tests are authorized for emergency use to conduct moderate or high complexity tests only in CLIA-accredited laboratories.
- The FDA has classified the recall as Class I recall, categorized by the regulator as the most serious type.
- The agency says it “will continue to keep clinical laboratory staff, health care providers, and the public informed of significant new information.”
- Abbott (ABT) says that the company is not recalling the products, and the remedy will involve only a software update for field correction.
- In September, the FDA alerted laboratory staff and health care providers of possible false-positive results from the two diagnostic tests.