Abbott recalls Alinity COVID-19 lab tests over risk of false positives

Oct. 14, 2021

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is recalling two COVID-19 diagnostics tests due to the risk of false-positive results.
  • The product recall is applicable for Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP Kits and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kits distributed from May 13, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021.

  • Both tests are authorized for emergency use to conduct moderate or high complexity tests only in CLIA-accredited laboratories.

  • The FDA has classified the recall as Class I recall, categorized by the regulator as the most serious type.
  • The agency says it “will continue to keep clinical laboratory staff, health care providers, and the public informed of significant new information.”
  • Abbott (ABT) says that the company is not recalling the products, and the remedy will involve only a software update for field correction.
  • In September, the FDA alerted laboratory staff and health care providers of possible false-positive results from the two diagnostic tests.
