Small Business Development Group to acquire M&A firm Stony Hill Advisors
Oct. 14, 2021 2:50 PM ETSmall Business Development Group, Inc. (SBDG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Small Business Development Group (OTCPK:SBDG) is acquiring mergers and acquisition firm Stony Hill Advisors, based in Northeastern U.S.
- “This firm has had many years of success involving a wide variety of industries in the Mid-Atlantic region and New York City," said CEO and Chairman Roy Salisbury.
- The company noted that the acquisition marks its business model to establish offices throughout the U.S.
- Founder and CEO of Stony Hill Advisors, Paul Visokey will continue with the company in an expanded role to assist with the national expansion.
- “One, the acquisition of Stony Hill Advisors provides SBDG with additional revenue as its business of advising on both buy and sell side transactions is profitable. Two, it provides deal flow for additional acquisitions that SBDG may want for its own portfolio,” said Brian Jue, SBDG COO and director.
