Xponential Fitness surges as analysts see potential in Body Fit Training acquisition
Oct. 14, 2021 2:54 PM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: SA News Team
- Xponential Fitness (XPOF +20.5%) continues to rise following its acquisition of fitness franchiser Body Fit Training as analysts commend the move. The stock continues its upward trajectory, growing 31% over the past month.
- “We believe Xponential’s portfolio of strong brands, growing studio footprint, and expanding digital capabilities (GO & XPASS) are likely to further boost XPOF’s competitive positioning in the global fitness industry,” wrote Jefferies analyst Randal Konik, maintaining a buy rating on the stock and price target of $18.
- Raymond James and Guggenheim also both keep strong buy and buy ratings on the stock, respectively. All 7 WS analysts covering XPOF place buy-equivalent ratings on it with an average price target of $17.