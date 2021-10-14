Glatfelter gains as Grants issues positive report
Oct. 14, 2021 3:57 PM ETGlatfelter Corporation (GLT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Glatfelter (GLT +3.3%) is poised to close near a six-month high after Grants published a bullish recommendation on the manufacturer of engineered materials, StreetInsider.com reports.
- According to the report, Grants says the COVID-19 pandemic has helped Glatfelter because of its "essential nature," and notes that 2021 has been a "banner year for acquisitions."
- The company also is seen as "on trend" because the division uses plant-based fibers.
- Glatfelter claims 63.2% of the airlaid market share in the Americas and a 34.5% share in Europe, implying 32.3% of the global market, the report notes.
- Glatfelter has divested non-strategic assets, and is making acquisitions to acquire production capacity in growing markets, Qingshan Capital Management says in a bullish analysis posted this summer on Seeking Alpha.