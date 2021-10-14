Glatfelter gains as Grants issues positive report

Oct. 14, 2021 3:57 PM ETGlatfelter Corporation (GLT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Glatfelter (GLT +3.3%) is poised to close near a six-month high after Grants published a bullish recommendation on the manufacturer of engineered materials, StreetInsider.com reports.
  • According to the report, Grants says the COVID-19 pandemic has helped Glatfelter because of its "essential nature," and notes that 2021 has been a "banner year for acquisitions."
  • The company also is seen as "on trend" because the division uses plant-based fibers.
  • Glatfelter claims 63.2% of the airlaid market share in the Americas and a 34.5% share in Europe, implying 32.3% of the global market, the report notes.
  • Glatfelter has divested non-strategic assets, and is making acquisitions to acquire production capacity in growing markets, Qingshan Capital Management says in a bullish analysis posted this summer on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.