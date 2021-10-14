Rhythm completes IMCIVREE EMA Type II variation application submission

Happy plus size woman wearing a face protective mask during coronavirus outbreak - Focus on face

DisobeyArt/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) has submitted its Type II variation application to the EMA for IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for the treatment of obesity and control of hunger in adult and pediatric patients six years of age and older with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) or Alström syndrome.
  • The EMA submission is based on data from Rhythm’s pivotal Phase 3 trial of setmelanotide in patients with BBS or Alström syndrome.
  • The study met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in weight and hunger at 52 weeks on therapy.
  • BBS and Alström syndrome are ultra-rare genetic diseases that affect multiple organ systems.
  • Separately, the company posted new data to highlight the benefits of IMCIVREE in patients with obesity due to POMC or LEPR deficiency.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.