Rhythm completes IMCIVREE EMA Type II variation application submission
Oct. 14, 2021 4:06 PM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)By: SA News Team
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) has submitted its Type II variation application to the EMA for IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for the treatment of obesity and control of hunger in adult and pediatric patients six years of age and older with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) or Alström syndrome.
- The EMA submission is based on data from Rhythm’s pivotal Phase 3 trial of setmelanotide in patients with BBS or Alström syndrome.
- The study met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in weight and hunger at 52 weeks on therapy.
- BBS and Alström syndrome are ultra-rare genetic diseases that affect multiple organ systems.
- Separately, the company posted new data to highlight the benefits of IMCIVREE in patients with obesity due to POMC or LEPR deficiency.