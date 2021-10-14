Lazydays finishes in the green as Truist says it will likely gain market share
Oct. 14, 2021
- Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) finished the trading day up 1.30% providing preliminary revenue results for Q3 that come in above consensus. Truist believes that the RV retailer will gain market share after the positive results.
- “We believe that LAZY is likely outperforming smaller peers in terms of inventory availability. We continue to believe that LAZY should be a market share gainer in the current environment,” Truist analyst Michael Swartz writes. He estimates that unit volume at Lazydays will increase in the mid-teens compared to a decline in the rest of the industry.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating is bullish on LAZY stock ranking the company 88 out of 434 in its sector with strong value and growth grades.