Lazydays finishes in the green as Truist says it will likely gain market share

  • Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) finished the trading day up 1.30% providing preliminary revenue results for Q3 that come in above consensus. Truist believes that the RV retailer will gain market share after the positive results.
  • “We believe that LAZY is likely outperforming smaller peers in terms of inventory availability. We continue to believe that LAZY should be a market share gainer in the current environment,” Truist analyst Michael Swartz writes. He estimates that unit volume at Lazydays will increase in the mid-teens compared to a decline in the rest of the industry.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating is bullish on LAZY stock ranking the company 88 out of 434 in its sector with strong value and growth grades.
