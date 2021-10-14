Penn National Gaming is a step closer to integrating Score Media

Oct. 14, 2021 4:11 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Putting puzzle pieces together

mikdam/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Supreme Court of British Columbia issues a final order approving the merger of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR).
  • Earlier this week, SCR shareholders approved the transaction.
  • The deal is now expected to close on October 19.
  • Jefferies analyst David Katz expects a positive reaction from investors to the deal over time to the combination, given the PENN's market access and brands lining up with SCR's tech capabilities. "Despite the significant capital outlay and EBITDA on the come, we believe this is an appropriate strategy for PENN," updates Katz.
  • PENN trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.