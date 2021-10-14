Penn National Gaming is a step closer to integrating Score Media
Oct. 14, 2021 4:11 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Supreme Court of British Columbia issues a final order approving the merger of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR).
- Earlier this week, SCR shareholders approved the transaction.
- The deal is now expected to close on October 19.
- Jefferies analyst David Katz expects a positive reaction from investors to the deal over time to the combination, given the PENN's market access and brands lining up with SCR's tech capabilities. "Despite the significant capital outlay and EBITDA on the come, we believe this is an appropriate strategy for PENN," updates Katz.
- PENN trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.