Alcoa EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue, initiates buyback and dividend
Oct. 14, 2021 4:16 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05 beats by $0.25; GAAP EPS of $1.76 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $3.11B (+31.2% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
- Shares +0.7%.
- Press Release
- Strengthened the balance sheet with total debt at $1.8 billion and net debt of $350 million as of September 30, 2021; proportional adjusted net debt of $1.7 billion, below the Company's target range of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion
- Dividend and Share Repurchase Program: The company announced the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and a new $500 million share repurchase program. The Board of Directors declared the first quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock.
Outlook: The Company’s 2021 shipment outlook for the Alumina and Aluminum segments remains unchanged with Alumina projected at 14.1 to 14.2 million metric tons and Aluminum expected to be 2.9 to 3.0 million metric tons.
Alcoa anticipates continued positive financial results in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is well positioned to participate in strong market pricing.