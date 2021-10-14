Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics to move stock exchange listing to Nasdaq

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) announces that it will transfer its stock listing from the NYSE to the Nasdaq exchange, effective upon the market close on October 22, 2021.
  • Brooklyn’s stock is expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on October 25, 2021 and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “BTX".
  • "We view the Nasdaq Global Market as more in line with the innovation we are pursuing, which we believe will be attractive to a broader range of investors oriented around companies such as ours," CEO Howard Federoff said.
  • Shares up nearly 3% post market.
