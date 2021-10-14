Grid Dynamics' unit Tacit-selfologi to launch online platform for cosmetic consumers
Oct. 14, 2021 4:20 PM ETGrid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tacit Knowledge, a Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) company, has collaborated with health-tech startup selfologi to launch an all-in-one online platform where cosmetic consumers can access information about procedures, explore their local markets and book professional aesthetic treatments.
- This innovative business leverages a Composable Commerce IT architecture to meet the needs of their customers and fast moving business.
- "When it comes to something as personal as cosmetic treatments and procedures, selfologi was born with the vision of offering an unparalleled platform that informs, educates, and helps consumers make the right choice for themselves, and realise their full potential,” said Tamer Wali, Founder of selfologi.