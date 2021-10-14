Air Industries shares surge 25% after CH-53K heavy lift helicopter long-term agreement

  • Air Industries (NYSE:AIRI) announces that its Sterling Engineering subsidiary has been awarded a new long-term agreement to deliver "Chaff Pods" for the new CH-53K heavy lift helicopter.
  • Air Industries shares up more than 25% post market.
  • Based on existing orders for the aircraft the LTA should have a minimum value in excess of $5.2M.
  • The CH-53K is a sea-based, long range, heavy-lift helicopter providing three times the lift capability of its predecessor and exceeding all other DOD rotary wing-platforms.
  • The primary mission of the aircraft is to support the US Marine Corps in transporting personnel and equipment from naval ships to land in the Indo-Pacific Theater.
