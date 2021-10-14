Ocwen's PHH correspondent lending volume triples YTD, after TCB acquisition
Oct. 14, 2021
- Ocwen Financial's (NYSE:OCN) PHH Correspondent Lending channel originates $10.5B of volume in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of more than 240% from the year-ago period.
- The unit achieve an annualized run-rate volume of $21.6B in Q3 and grew its correspondent and flow seller base to 700 at the end of the quarter, up 250% Y/Y, the company said.
- In June, Ocwen (OCN) completed its previously announced acquisition of Texas Capital Bank's Correspondent Lending business, bringing on TCB's Correspondent Lending staff and more than 200 new sellers.