Elastic to acquire profiling platform Optimyze
Oct. 14, 2021 4:31 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is acquiring Optimyze, a continuous profiling platform for infrastructure, applications and services.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The company said Optimyze provides a simpler way to get insights into the entire IT ecosystem and eliminate blind spots with Prodfiler. Leveraging eBPF technology, Optimyze delivers innovative, whole-system continuous profiling of systems and code with low performance overhead.
- The company added that together with the recent acquisitions of Cmd and build.security, Optimyze will expand Elastic’s (ESTC) vision to enable customers to both observe and protect their data on one unified platform, the Elastic Search Platform.
- Elastic intends to integrate the Optimyze and Cmd innovations and the Open Policy Agent (OPA) capabilities from build.security into the Elastic Agent to deliver a simple deployment process and a unified approach to data collection.
- Optimyze provides frictionless continuous profiling, while the Elastic Search Platform delivers analytics and machine learning capabilities with the ability to correlate and contextualize profiling data with metrics.
- The acquisition is expected to close during the company's fiscal Q2.