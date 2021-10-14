AMN Healthcare names Jeffrey Knudson as new CFO
Oct. 14, 2021 4:33 PM ETAMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN) has appointed Jeffrey R. Knudson as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer effective Nov. 08.
- Knudson will join the company from At Home Group, a Home Décor store where he served as the CFO and Executive Vice President, Supply Chain. Prior to that Knudson held senior leadership roles at CVS Health and CVS Caremark Corp.
- "I am honored to join AMN at this exciting time and look forward to working with Susan and the talented AMN team to further enhance the company's financial and operational performance,” Knudson remarked.
- “Jeff brings very valuable healthcare and other sector expertise that will help our organization to continue to build and execute on our mission and financial goals,” noted Susan Salka, CEO of AMN Healthcare (AMN).
- In a regulatory filing today, the company said that Chris Schwartz, who served as interim Principal Financial Officer since Aug. 9, will resume his previous role as Controller on Nov. 08.