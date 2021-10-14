FuboTV jumps 3% on partnership with NASCAR
Oct. 14, 2021
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has jumped 3.2% after hours following news that its Fubo Sportsbook has been named an authorized gaming operator in partnership with NASCAR.
- That's the company's first auto racing sportsbook partnership, and its third major marketing deal (following those with the NFL's New York Jets and NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers).
- The team-up means a multichannel marketing campaign (including at-track assets, in-app use of NASCAR-owned track, and various series and event marks and logos) promoting Fubo Sportsbook as an authorized gaming operator.
- The company set up its partnership with the Cavaliers last week; it includes similar promotion of the Fubo Gaming brand, across the Cavaliers' marketing territory in Ohio.